First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow showers moving across the KCBD viewing area today may create poor road conditions at times. To highlight that, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area. The reminder that we are not quite done with winter will be short lived.

A band of snow, mostly light, is moving southeast across the KCBD viewing area. Very light snow is likely in the Lubbock area through mid-morning, then light snow late morning into the noon hour.

Forecast snowfall amounts are in line with my outlook yesterday.

Most of the area, including Lubbock, will receive less than one inch. The exception continues to be the northern KCBD viewing area where one to two inches is possible, though a few spots may pick up close to three inches. (KCBD First Alert)

Areas to the south and east may not see much snowfall at all.

Otherwise today, cloudy, windy, and cold. Temperatures will languish in the 20s through the noon hour with wind chills near 10. Lubbock won’t get above freezing until about 2 PM. Give or take. Skies will gradually clear from northwest to southeast this afternoon. As sunshine returns temperatures will jump into the 30s.

Winds will drop off to about 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Clear and cold tonight with a light wind. Saturday morning temperatures will drop into the teens. Even with a light breeze, wind chills will be in the single-digits and teens.

More Spring-like weather returns this weekend.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be sunny, breezy, and chilly. Temperatures will peak from the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a windy and somewhat warmer afternoon. Temperatures will peak from the upper 60s to low 70s.

DST begins Sunday. Time “springs forward” one hour. 2 AM Sunday becomes 3 AM Sunday.

Winds will kick up again Monday as another but weaker cold front moves through the South Plains. There may be a few light rain showers or sprinkles. Measurable precipitation is unlikely.

Spring-like temperatures are on tap Tuesday with a high near 70 and Wednesday with a high near 80 degrees.

