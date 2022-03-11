Wolfforth restriping at intersection of Cambridge DR and Donald Preston DR

Provided by City of Wolfforth

On Monday, March 14, 2022, the traffic light at Cambridge DR and Donald Preston DR will be reprogrammed.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, crews will restripe the southbound lanes of Cambridge DR at the intersection. The restriping will create a right turn only lane, a straight or left turn lane, and a left turn only lane.

Please avoid the area at that time if possible. We will post an update when the restriping is complete.

