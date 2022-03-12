Local Listings
Angelina Mojica announces run flor Lubbock ISD School Board

Angelina Mojica officially announced her run for the Lubbock ISD school board's at-large...
Angelina Mojica officially announced her run for the Lubbock ISD school board's at-large position on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Angelina Mojica officially announced her run for the Lubbock ISD school board’s at-large position on Saturday.

She hosted her campaign launch outside historic Dupre Elementary, Lubbock’s oldest school.

In November, the school board voted to close Dupre, beginning next school year, because of declining enrollment.

Mojica says that decision inspired her to run.

“So no more school closures,” Mojica said. “That’s the main issue here, is school closures impact the community. They not only impact the school that is closing, but it impacts the schools that are receiving children. And understanding that children may struggle, some children may struggle with transitions and it’s not okay.”

She says the school board made this decision without hearing community concerns.

She’s running against sitting at-large trustee Beth Bridges.

