Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida

Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets and others at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

Police in Wilton Manors, Florida, say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest and continue the investigation.

Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York.

However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said five West Point cadets were involved, and four of them were hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone image from Brandon Casey of house explosion
City says pipeline crew hit gas line in South Lubbock which led to explosion, fire, evacuations
Through the process of serving the search warrant, 6.3 pounds of cocaine, worth $114,240 was...
Police seize 6.3 pounds of cocaine in narcotics investigation
House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated
Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team survived a late second-half scare in the semifinals of the...
Texas Tech escapes upset to advance to Big 12 Championship Game

Latest News

Weekend forecast
Sunny and dry weekend forecast
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Mar. 12
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Mar. 12
COVID-19 "Test-to-Treat" sites at some CVS and Walgreens locations are ready to see patients...
Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast