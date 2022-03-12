Local Listings
Sunny and dry weekend forecast

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a shot of winter across the South Plains yesterday, spring weather returns to the forecast this weekend.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast

Despite a cold start to the day today with temps in the teens and 20s, we will warm up this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with winds from the southwest will help lead to a warming trend through the weekend, although winds will be a bit breezy around 15-20 mph.

Saturday highs
Saturday highs

Overnight tonight, expect clear skies and a bit of a breeze with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Even warmer tomorrow with high temps much closer to average for this time of year, highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunny and dry tomorrow with a similar breeze from the southwest, 15-20 mph.

Although we have no wind/fire weather advisories in effect for the weekend, it is still a good idea to avoid any burning or use extra caution if you must burn as conditions will remain dry and breezy, with the drought worsening across the viewing area. Any fire can break out and spread very rapidly.

The only minor disturbance in our 7-day forecast is a bit of a cooler start to the workweek, with high temps in the lower 60s on Monday as a weak cold front pushes through the area. As it stands there is a slim chance for a pop-up shower or two Monday afternoon, unfortunately most of the area will remain dry. Winds will also increase with this frontal passage and briefly turn from the north.

Warmer conditions for the rest of the workweek as temps climb into the 70s and 80s through Wednesday. Our next front appears to move in by Thursday leaving us a bit cooler, but still nice, and bringing a slim chance for rain.

