Texas Tech basketball hosting Selection Sunday watch party at 4ORE Golf

Selection Show Watch Party at 4ORE Golf, Sunday, March 13 at 4:30 p.m.
Selection Show Watch Party at 4ORE Golf, Sunday, March 13 at 4:30 p.m.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider basketball is hosting a Selection Sunday watch party at 4ORE Golf.

Starting at 4:30 pm, fans are invited to a watch party as the Red Raiders find out the bracket for the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The NCAA tournament begins with the First Four games in Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Round of 64 kicks off Thursday.

Selection Sunday will determine Tech’s seeding and the region they will have to play through on the road to the Final Four in New Orleans.

