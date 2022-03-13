Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TTU Baseball Recap: Tech outlasts Rice, 3-2

The No. 17 Texas Tech baseball team battled on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon for a gritty...
The No. 17 Texas Tech baseball team battled on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon for a gritty 3-2 win against Rice at Reckling Park. The Owls tied the game, 2-2, in the bottom of the eighth, just to see the Red Raiders regain the lead in the top of the ninth.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

HOUSTON, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The No. 17 Texas Tech baseball team battled on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon for a gritty 3-2 win against Rice at Reckling Park. The Owls tied the game, 2-2, in the bottom of the eighth, just to see the Red Raiders regain the lead in the top of the ninth.

The Red Raiders (13-3) carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning, spearheaded by a career day from starter Brandon Birdsell. The Houston area native was lifted after six complete innings, allowing zero hits, zero runs, and struck out a career-high 15 while walking zero in front of friends and family.

Birdsell’s 15 strikeouts were the most by a Red Raider since Bobby Doran’s 16 versus Missouri on May 1, 2010. The school record is 18, owned by Monty Ward (1998) and Buddy Hampton (1968).

After 90 pitches from Birdsell, Brendan Girton entered in the seventh and maintained the no-hitter until the eighth when the no-hit bid was broken up after 7.1 IP. Rice was able to score its first run on its first hit, having a runner in scoring position after a leadoff walk set the Owls’ offense up. Girton retired one in the inning, and Derek Bridges entered to record the second out of the eighth but also allowed one hit that scored the Owls’ second run. Trendan Parish picked up the last out of the inning and closed the game in the ninth (watch) to earn his first win of the season.

Texas Tech jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, as Rice paid for a first-inning error allowing Cole Stilwell to reach base on a pop-up in the infield. Ty Coleman hit a two-out RBI double to left-center field to bring Stilwell around (watch). Coleman was again involved in the Red Raiders’ scoring in the fourth, as he drew a leadoff walk. Tech capitalized on a Rice error that allowed Coleman to advance to third base – a sharply hit ball by Kurt Wilson in the infield that was ruled an error. Owen Washburn brought Coleman home from third thanks to a sacrifice fly (watch) to put Texas Tech in the lead, 2-0.

After Rice tied the game in the eighth, Wilson led off the ninth with a single to advance his hitting streak to nine games. Parker Kelly, who’s recorded six home runs since last Saturday, hit a two-out double to the left-center warning track (watch) to score Wilson all the way from first base to ultimately decide the game.

The Red Raiders were limited to five hits on the day, two of the five were doubles while the other three were singles. Rice managed three hits despite being no-hit into the eighth.

Up next

The Red Raiders’ series finale versus Rice in Houston is on Sunday at 1 p.m. Texas Tech returns home to host New Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday before going back on the road next weekend for a series at Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone image from Brandon Casey of house explosion
City says pipeline crew hit gas line in South Lubbock which led to explosion, fire, evacuations
Through the process of serving the search warrant, 6.3 pounds of cocaine, worth $114,240 was...
Police seize 6.3 pounds of cocaine in narcotics investigation
House explodes in South Lubbock, nearby homes evacuated
Evacuated residents returning after South Lubbock house explosion
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team survived a late second-half scare in the semifinals of the...
Texas Tech escapes upset to advance to Big 12 Championship Game
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison

Latest News

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team dropped a close game in the Big 12 Championship game...
Red Raiders fall to Kansas 74-65 in Big 12 Championship
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team survived a late second-half scare in the semifinals of the...
Texas Tech escapes upset to advance to Big 12 Championship Game
Source: KCBD Video
Texas Tech facing Oklahoma in Big 12 Semifinal (12 p.m.)
Source: KCBD Video
Red Raiders facing Oklahoma in Big 12 Semifinal (5 p.m.)