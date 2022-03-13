Windy but otherwise calm Spring Break on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It wouldn’t be Spring in West Texas without a little bit of wind. We’ll see those temperatures warm up into the 70′s here for today, but the winds will be on the breezy side.

Tonight, the winds will get even stronger along a cold front that will swing down. While the sustained winds will only be about 20mph or so, the wind gusts could go as high as 40-45mph. So if you hear your windows rattle in the middle of the night tonight, that is your reason.

Tomorrow will be about the same, just about 5-10 degrees cooler with the cold front. We’ll also see a chance of some rain, but, most of it won’t reach the ground. We’ll up the chances to 20%, but if you end up underneath one of those “virga” showers (showers when the rain evaporates before it reaches the ground) you could have some isolated higher wind gusts. So, rain won’t be a drought breaker.

As Spring Break week goes on, we’ll eventually see the 80s by Wednesday. Then Thursday looks like a carbon copy of what tonight and Monday will be, maybe with even slightly stronger winds. Other than that, weather looks fairly quiet for Spring Break.

