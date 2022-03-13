Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Windy but otherwise calm Spring Break on the South Plains

By Adam Young
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It wouldn’t be Spring in West Texas without a little bit of wind. We’ll see those temperatures warm up into the 70′s here for today, but the winds will be on the breezy side.

Tonight, the winds will get even stronger along a cold front that will swing down. While the sustained winds will only be about 20mph or so, the wind gusts could go as high as 40-45mph. So if you hear your windows rattle in the middle of the night tonight, that is your reason.

Tomorrow will be about the same, just about 5-10 degrees cooler with the cold front. We’ll also see a chance of some rain, but, most of it won’t reach the ground. We’ll up the chances to 20%, but if you end up underneath one of those “virga” showers (showers when the rain evaporates before it reaches the ground) you could have some isolated higher wind gusts. So, rain won’t be a drought breaker.

As Spring Break week goes on, we’ll eventually see the 80s by Wednesday. Then Thursday looks like a carbon copy of what tonight and Monday will be, maybe with even slightly stronger winds. Other than that, weather looks fairly quiet for Spring Break.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team dropped a close game in the Big 12 Championship game...
Red Raiders fall to Kansas 74-65 in Big 12 Championship
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team survived a late second-half scare in the semifinals of the...
Texas Tech escapes upset to advance to Big 12 Championship Game
Drone image from Brandon Casey of house explosion
City says pipeline crew hit gas line in South Lubbock which led to explosion, fire, evacuations
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today after establishing the Senate Special...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Announces Special Committee on CPS
Through the process of serving the search warrant, 6.3 pounds of cocaine, worth $114,240 was...
Police seize 6.3 pounds of cocaine in narcotics investigation

Latest News

Weekend forecast
Sunny and dry weekend forecast
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Mar. 12
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Mar. 12
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Mar. 12
Cold mornings and sunny afternoons after Friday’s light flurries
Cold mornings and sunny afternoons after Friday’s light flurries