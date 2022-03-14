48 arrested, 11 firearms seized during two day operation, TAG says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two day partnership operation between local, state and federal law enforcement officials resulted in 48 arrests out of Lubbock County, according to the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

On March 10 and 11, TAG says the multi-agency operation targeted known gang members with outstanding warrants “in an effort to disrupt local gang activity.”

According to a release from TAG, 48 people were arrested, 31 arrest warrants were cleared and 11 firearms were seized over two days. The release says TAG also identified 13 new individuals as gang members in Lubbock County.

The Texas Anti-Gang investigators maintain a website with information on gangs and a list of most wanted fugitives in Lubbock. Tips on gang-related crimes can be submitted by calling 806-775-7299, or online from the TAG website, here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.