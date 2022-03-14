Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

48 arrested, 11 firearms seized during two day operation, TAG says

Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center
Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two day partnership operation between local, state and federal law enforcement officials resulted in 48 arrests out of Lubbock County, according to the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

On March 10 and 11, TAG says the multi-agency operation targeted known gang members with outstanding warrants “in an effort to disrupt local gang activity.”

According to a release from TAG, 48 people were arrested, 31 arrest warrants were cleared and 11 firearms were seized over two days. The release says TAG also identified 13 new individuals as gang members in Lubbock County.

The Texas Anti-Gang investigators maintain a website with information on gangs and a list of most wanted fugitives in Lubbock. Tips on gang-related crimes can be submitted by calling 806-775-7299, or online from the TAG website, here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
One dead, one arrested in early Sunday morning crash in Central Lubbock
Red Raiders celebrate as Tech men earn a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Texas Tech earns No. 3 seed, facing Montana State in San Diego
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies

Latest News

Bart Reagor walking out of the courthouse after receiving a 14-year sentence for lying to a bank.
Bart Reagor formally appeals conviction, 14-year sentence
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21....
Woman who allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death has Lubbock ties
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21....
Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death, report says
Cooler today, and windy. It's a NO BURN DAY. Blowing dust is possible, and so are brief very...
No significant precipitation, but...