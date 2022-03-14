Bart Reagor formally appeals conviction, 14-year sentence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lawyers for Bart Reagor state he has officially filed for appeals from the guilty judgement of lying to a bank, and the sentence of 14 years in federal prison that followed.

According to a court document filed on March 14, Reagor gave notice through his attorney that he is appealing the October conviction of making a false statement to the International Bank of Commerce about his intentions of using $1.7 million of a $10 million loan from IBC to Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.

Reagor is also appealing the 14-year sentence for that conviction handed down on March 10.

As he exited the courthouse following the sentencing, Reagor told KCBD he believed the judge was very fair, but he was “looking forward to the appeal,” stating it would come in the next couple of days.

At this time, Reagor is still required to turn himself by May 9, before 2 p.m.

