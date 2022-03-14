Front bringing cold air, winds to South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fast moving storm system and cold front will move across the South Plains through the early evening. Along and behind the front there is a slight chance of showers and a few storms. The storm potential is likely limited to the area from Gail east to northeast to Jayton. There is a chance of some severe weather just east of our region into the DFW metroplex this evening.

Winds along and behind the front may gust from 35-45 mph with some gusts as high as 50 mph, along with blowing dust.

As the front moves into central Texas our winds will drop and cooler air will move in overnight. However, tomorrow will be warmer sunny skies and northwest winds of 10-20 mph. Warmer temps will continue into Wednesday with afternoon highs possibly topping 80s over communities on the South Plains.

Another windy and low rain chance system will hit the region late Wednesday into Thursday with cooler temps and plenty of wind. As the weekend approaches there will be another windy and dry system impact the region.

Fire danger will increase on Wednesday and continue into Friday.

