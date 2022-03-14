Jersey Boys is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, is set to take the stage on Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5.

(l to r) Eric Chambliss, Jon Hacker,Devon Goffman and Matt Faucher (Joan Marcus | Photo by Joan Marcus)

The Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical is part of the “Broadway is back at the Buddy Holly Hall” series.

(l to r) Jon Hacker, Eric Chambliss, Devon Goffman and Matt Faucher (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by more than 27 million people worldwide. It is the behind-the-music story of four guys from Jersey who had a sound nobody had ever heard, and while the radio stations loved them and their harmonies were perfect on stage, offstage was a different story.

Jersey Boys (Joan Marcus | Photo by Joan Marcus)

Jersey Boys opened on November 6, 2005, in New York, and by the time it closed eleven years later, it was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history.

(l to r) Matt Faucher, Devon Goffman, Jon Hacker and Eric Chambliss (Joan Marcus | Photo by Joan Marcus)

The show features all of their hits, including “Big girls don’t cry,” “Walk like a man,” “Can’t take my eyes off you,” and so much more.

Jersey Boys (Joan Marcus | Photo by Joan Marcus)

Tickets start at $50 apiece, and they are already on sale. You can purchase yours by clicking here.

The shows begin at 7:30 P.M. on Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5.

