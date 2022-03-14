Jury deliberates mental state of son on trial for 2017 shooting death of his father

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Testimony has been heard in the trial of Payden Shaine Allen, charged with murder following the shooting death of his father, Brandon Allen, in 2017.

Payden Allen, 23, was identified as a suspect in the June 2017 murder of 47-year-old Brandon Allen, after authorities were called to a residence near Anton, in Hockley County. Brandon Allen had been expected at a family gathering in San Antonio and didn’t make it, so the family called authorities for a welfare check.

A neighbor helped them get into the home on June 10, 2017, where they found Brandon Allen dead in the living room. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be injuries related to a single gunshot wound.

Officials found Payden Allen, 19 years old at the time, and interviewed him, where he confessed to shooting his father. He was taken into custody and charged with murder on June 11, 2017.

After the arrest of her son, Payden’s mother released a statement saying he suffers from multiple autistic tendencies.

In trial proceedings that began March 9, 2022, the jury observed testimony regarding Allen’s mental state and his ability to know right from wrong.

Two psychologists told the jury based on tests, Payden does have an intellectual disability, including autistic patterns. During interviews with psychologists, Payden admitted he was in fear of his father, telling them his father caused him to lose consciousness on five occasions.

Payden’s caregivers stated before the shooting, his behavior became “aggressive,” including yelling and at one point hiding weapons.

The trial will resume on Tuesday, March 15, where closing statements are expected.

