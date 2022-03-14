Local Listings
McPherson Cellars hosting inaugural Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - McPherson Cellars is hosting the inaugural Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival in downtown Lubbock on April 23.

“The Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Wine & Beer Festival will serve as a stage for Texas wineries, Texas breweries, and Texas businesses to showcase what Texas has to offer,” the event mission says.

The event will take place on April 23 at McPherson Cellars Winery at 1615 Texas Ave. Tickets are $45 and include an admission wristband, 10 tasting tickets and access to a downtown concert.

Wine and beer tasting will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature wineries and breweries from here in Lubbock and across the state, such as Llano Estacado, Burklee Hill, Two Docs and The Brewery LBK. There will also be local businesses and food trucks, including Llano Cubano, Farm to Fork and Crusty’s Wood Fired Pizza. At 5 p.m., there will be a downtown concert featuring Kenny Maines and the Jenni Dale Lord Band.

To purchase tickets or view a full list of vendors, visit www.texaswinehopsandshops.com.

