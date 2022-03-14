No significant precipitation, but...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The persistent La Niña* weather pattern has kept precipitation well below average. This week there will be several opportunities for precipitation. But, there is no significant precipitation in sight for the South Plains.

A few brief, very light, rain showers or sprinkles are possible this afternoon. Most areas will not receive a drop. For those that do, most will record just a trace of precipitation. A few spots may pick up one or two hundredths of an inch.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler. It’s a NO BURN DAY. Blowing dust is possible, which may mix with any rain that falls. With that in mind, there may be drops of mud. I sometimes call that “rud”, a mixture of rain and mud.

Cooler today, and windy. It's a NO BURN DAY. Blowing dust is possible, and so are brief very light rain showers/sprinkles. There may be "rud" - see the story. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak in the 60s for most of the viewing area. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 60s in the southeast. Lubbock, at 62°, will be nearly ten degrees cooler than yesterday.

The area will enjoy a break from the wind tomorrow. Under a sunny sky, winds generally will hover around 10 mph (or less). Highs will range from the mid-60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.

Our warmest day in nearly three months will be Wednesday. My forecast high for Lubbock is in the low 80s. The last time Lubbock hit 80 degrees was December 26.

A few brief, very light, rain showers or sprinkles again may fall Thursday. Once again, there will be little if any measurable precipitation.

Cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday.

Warmer with highs in the 70s this weekend. Also, a slim chance of light rain showers Sunday. This opportunity, too, lacks any signs of significant precipitation for our area.

* The current La Niña is likely to continue through the spring and then transition to neutral for the May–July period. Typically, a La Niña pattern tends toward a warmer and drier than average pattern for West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

