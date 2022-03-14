Police report says woman had 10 drinks before fatal Sunday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police report says 43-year-old Elisa Bengoa had five shots and five beers before rear-ending a vehicle early Sunday morning near 34th and Quaker Ave.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m.

Police say Bengoa was driving westbound on 34th Street behind a vehicle being driven by 30-year-old Samantha Martinez. Bengoa’s vehicle crashed into Martinez’s vehicle from behind. Bengoa’s vehicle then crashed into a building near 34th and Salem Ave.

Martinez’s vehicle continued to travel and stopped at the intersection near 34th and Salem Ave.

Martinez died on the scene.

When questioned by police, Bengoa said she had been drinking at Cheers Bar, which is just west of 34th and Indiana Ave. She said had had five beers to drink as well as three tequila shots and two “Jack Fire” shots. She also told police she did not know what she hit and did not remember driving.

Bengoa was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. She was then arrested and now faces charges of intoxication manslaughter. She is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

