Progress reported on resolving Lubbock County software issues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Issues remain unresolved with Lubbock County’s court software transition, but the county’s information technology services director reports steady progress.

At Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting, IT director Isaac Badu said during his last update to the court in December there were 1,871 active work orders related to software transition. Of those, about 8 percent of requests are still outstanding, the rest have been closed.

Badu said there was a major version upgrade to the Odyssey software on March 1. He said the upgrade positively affected every portion of the software. Also, Badu said problems with a time entry system were targeted for resolution by April; those problems have already been fixed.

However, issues remain with the software’s online portal, which has drawn public scrutiny since the transition last year and is not currently live to the public. The portal’s access was shut down last year after attorneys said they, and anyone, could access expunged cases and other records that should be restricted. Anyone who needs to access court records is currently able to do so in-person, but not through the software’s online portal.

Answering a question from commissioners, Badu said a PDF jail roster document is circulated twice daily. This is because the online jail roster is connected to the portal. Badu said he is waiting for county leadership to instruct him to make the portal accessible again, which would restore the real-time jail listing. He did not mention when county leadership would make that decision.

County commissioners approved the move from Ki Corp to Tyler Technologies in September 2018. The transition happened last year.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the court discussed reported WiFi connectivity issues in the courtroom of Judge Mark Hocker of Lubbock County Court-at-Law #1. The IT staff is reviewing issues with the equipment that Badu said may be a decade old.

