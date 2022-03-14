Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Shooting outside Chicago pizza shop leaves 7 men wounded

Superintendent of Police David O'Neal Brown said he needs the public's help in bringing shooter to justice. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a shooting outside a pizza shop on Chicago’s South Side has left seven men wounded.

Police say the men were standing near the street Sunday afternoon when they were shot.

Initial information from police indicated two were in critical condition and the others were in good condition.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says a car pulled up near the Little Caesars and someone inside the vehicle “almost immediately” opened fire.

Brown says: “Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it’s unacceptable.”

No arrests were immediately made.

The shooting comes amid an increase in gun violence in the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
Police report says woman had 10 drinks before fatal Sunday crash
43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
One dead, one arrested in early Sunday morning crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center
48 arrested, 11 firearms seized during two day operation, TAG says
Nika Nikoubin, 21, faces charges of attempted murder, burglary and assault.
Woman who allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death has Lubbock ties
3 injured in crash at FM 1585 (130th) and Slide Rd.
Traffic on 130th Street reopening after three injured in Tuesday crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law Tuesday...
Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
EU leaders travel to Ukraine as attacks continue
"Ms. Marvel" starts streaming June 8 on Disney+.
Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv; civilians flee Mariupol