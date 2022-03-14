Slightly cooler Monday with a chance for rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front will bring us gusty winds, cooler temps, and a slim shot at light rain Monday, followed by a big warm up.

Tomorrow's forecast (KCBD)

A mild night Sunday thanks to strong winds from the southwest. Temperatures will dip down into the mid-30s to lower 40s. Mostly clear skies and breezy winds around 10-20 mph. We will remain dry overnight but rain chances enter the forecast Monday as a cold front pushes into the South Plains.

The frontal boundary will move in early morning, switching our wind direction to the north, helping to keep temps about 10 degrees cooler on Monday. Highs will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s. Winds remaining breezy from the northwest around 15-25 mph.

Light rain showers will try to sweep through Monday afternoon, but some drier air may limit any rainfall hitting the surface. About a 10% chance for a shower in any one location and any rainfall will be light.

This “cold” front is not too strong of a front, thankfully, and afternoon temps will rebound into the 70s by Tuesday. Skies will clear after Monday afternoon and winds will die down. A high of 72 degrees for Tuesday with an abundance of sunshine and highs reaching into the 80s by Wednesday.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Our second cold front in the forecast will push through Thursday, again bringing us breezy/windy conditions, a slim chance for rain, and slightly cooler temps to finish out the spring break week. Looking ahead to next weekend temps will climb back into the 70s with dry and sunny conditions returning.

Have a fun and safe spring break and enjoy the nice weather!

