Texas Tech ranked No. 12 in final AP Top 25 poll

Texas Tech checks in at No. 12 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.
Texas Tech checks in at No. 12 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders will head into the NCAA tournament as the No. 12 team in the country.

The Red Raiders also checked in at No. 11 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, voted on by a panel of NCAA head coaches.

The final AP poll has Tech up two spots from last week’s poll, which had the Red Raiders at No. 14. The Red Raiders made the Big 12 Championship game for the first time since 2005, beating Iowa State in the quarterfinals and Oklahoma in the semifinals, but ultimately fell to Kansas on Saturday night.

Texas Tech earned a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on 14 seed Montana State in San Diego on Friday at 12:45 p.m. CST on TNT.

