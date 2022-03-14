Local Listings
Woman who allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death has Lubbock ties

This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21....
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin, 21. Police say Nikoubin stabbed her date on March 5, 2022, whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike. KLAS-TV reports Nikoubin has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary. Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck "for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020," police wrote in a report.(Henderson Police Department via AP)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/KVVU) - A Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed a date to avenge the death of an Iranian general, according to an arrest report. The stabbing happened on March 5 around 8:30 p.m. at Sunset Station in Henderson, Nevada. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Nika Nikoubin, has ties to Lubbock.

According to police, Nikoubin met the victim on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.” The victim met up with the suspect and booked a hotel room at Sunset Station.

While the two were engaged in sexual acts, Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim twice in the neck. The victim did not go to the hospital for the stab wounds.

Nikoubin told police that she stabbed the victim “for revenge against US Troops for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020,” the arrest report said. According to BBC, Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. Soleimani was an Iranian general and was the head of Iran’s Quds Force. At the time, Pres. Donald Trump said Soleimani was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

Nikoubin told police she wanted to hurt the victim but not kill him, the arrest report said.

Court records show Nikoubin faces charges of attempted murder, burglary and assault. Nikoubin’s next court appearance was set for March 24.

Nikoubin was a high school graduate of Talkington School for Young Women Leaders. She graduated in May 2018 with honors. She was a cheerleader at the school, according to her social media posts. It is not known how long she lived in Lubbock. There are reports she may have attended Texas Tech University for a short time before going to UCLA.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has left messages and emails for both Lubbock ISD and Texas Tech University.

Copyright 2022 KCBD and KVVU. All rights reserved.

