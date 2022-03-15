Local Listings
2 men charged with aggravated robbery of Smokehead Shop

Adrian Hernandez, 29, and Ismael Bolanos, 42
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock men have been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of aggravated robbery. They’re accused of robbing the Smokehead Shop at 53rd and Slide Rd. on Jan. 7, 2022.

The suspects have since been identified as 42-year-old Ismael Bolanos and 29-year-old Adrian Hernandez. Both are currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The initial police report said two suspects went into the Smokehead Shop and looked around, then one locked the front door. They both approached the counter, where one laid down a handgun and said, “I’m going to keep it gangsta. I’m robbing this b***h!”

The victim told the suspects he had five kids and wouldn’t give the suspects any trouble. Then one suspect demanded the money in the register, cigarettes and then said, “you better hurry up, don’t make me use this,” as he pointed to the gun.

Once they got what they demanded, the two suspects ran from the store and then behind the business. They were not found when the clerk called 911.

The police report says the business had good-quality video of the robbery from multiple angles. The footage also included audio.

