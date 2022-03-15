Local Listings
UPDATE: Slide & 130th Street closed, three injured in crash

3 injured in crash at FM 1585 (130th) and Slide Rd.
3 injured in crash at FM 1585 (130th) and Slide Rd.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was critically injured and two others had moderate injuries due to a crash just after 9 a.m. at 130th and Slide Road.

As of 10:25 a.m., 130th Street/FM 1585 is closed from Frankford to Quaker Avenues. And Slide Road is closed north and south of the intersection with 130th Street. These roads are expected to remain closed at least into Tuesday afternoon.

All three injured people were taken to the hospital.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the crash investigation is complete and cleared.

