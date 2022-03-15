Local Listings
Anton man found guilty of father’s 2017 murder

Payden Allen walking into Hockley County courthouse
Payden Allen walking into Hockley County courthouse(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 23-year-old man from Anton has been found guilty of the 2017 murder of his father, Brandon Allen. The jury deliberated for nearly five hours.

The murder trial began on Wednesday for Payden Shaine Allen. He was identified as the suspect after authorities were called to his father’s home near Anton. Brandon Allen was expected at a family gathering in San Antonio and never showed up, so the family called authorities for a welfare check. On June 10, 2017, police found his body in the living room. He had been shot.

Payden Allen was 19 at the time. Police interviewed him and he confessed to the shooting. He was taken into custody and charged with murder.

After the arrest of her son, Payden’s mother released a statement saying he suffers from multiple autistic tendencies.

In trial proceedings that began March 9, 2022, the jury observed testimony regarding Allen’s mental state and his ability to know right from wrong.

Two psychologists told the jury, based on tests, Payden does have an intellectual disability, including autistic patterns. During interviews with psychologists, Payden admitted he was in fear of his father, telling them his father caused him to lose consciousness on five occasions.

Payden’s caregivers stated before the shooting, his behavior became “aggressive,” including yelling and at one point hiding weapons.

Closing statements started Tuesday, March 15.

The sentencing phase started just before 5 p.m. He faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

