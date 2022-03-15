CCAV offers free tax preparation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Do you need help filing taxes?

Since 2002, an organization has helped low-income working families across the South Plains, providing free income tax preparation and electronic filing services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The Coalition of Community Assistance Volunteer, Inc. (CCAV) is a non-profit organization that partners with other local non-profit organizations to provide financial literacy workshops to educate tax refund recipients about investing - rather than simply spending their money.

CCAV and the IRS train the volunteers to prepare income tax returns according to IRS guidelines, ensuring eligible people receive every penny of the refunds they are entitled to, legally.

The following Wednesdays and Saturdays up until April 30, CCAV volunteers will assist income-eligible people in person in their offices located at 5601 S. Ave Q.

The VITA Program helps working individuals, and families take advantage of all tax credits for which they qualify, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit (CTC), and education credits. They also assist people with dependency issues, earned income credit controversies, identity theft issues, and more.

Last year, CCAV had over 120 community volunteers who helped more than 2,700 individuals and families receive free tax preparation services.

You may visit the CCAV Vita Site Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and drop-off is always available.

To be eligible for VITA services, you must meet certain specific income requirements. For which documents you need to bring and more information, click here.

