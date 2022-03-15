Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
Police report says woman had 10 drinks before fatal Sunday crash
3 injured in crash at FM 1585 (130th) and Slide Rd.
Traffic on 130th Street reopening after three injured in Tuesday crash
43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
One dead, one arrested in early Sunday morning crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center
48 arrested, 11 firearms seized during two day operation, TAG says
Nika Nikoubin, 21, faces charges of attempted murder, burglary and assault.
Woman who allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death has Lubbock ties

Latest News

This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine
3 injured in crash at FM 1585 (130th) and Slide Rd.
All roads reopened after 3 injured in Tuesday morning crash
A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Motorcyclist crashes on rising drawbridge in Florida
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit