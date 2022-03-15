Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
Police report says woman had 10 drinks before fatal Sunday crash
3 injured in crash at FM 1585 (130th) and Slide Rd.
Traffic on 130th Street reopening after three injured in Tuesday crash
43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
One dead, one arrested in early Sunday morning crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center
48 arrested, 11 firearms seized during two day operation, TAG says
Nika Nikoubin, 21, faces charges of attempted murder, burglary and assault.
Woman who allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death has Lubbock ties

Latest News

Mayor Dan Pope was emotional at times as he spoke to the crowd during his final State of the...
Mayor Pope acknowledges National Social Work month
David Glasheen and Carl Tepper are in a Republican primary runoff for Texas House District 84
Glasheen, Tepper begin Republican primary runoff race for State Representative District 84
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Jordan Rackler defeats Chad Seay for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 4 race.
Rackler defeats Seay in county commissioner primary