Funeral scheduled for Pedro ‘Pete’ Morales, West Texas Walk of Fame inductee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The funeral services have been set for Pedro “Pete” Morales. He was surrounded by his family and friends on March 8, 2022, when he passed away. He was 88-years-old.

Morales was inducted into the West Texas Walk of Fame in 2002.

Services for Mr. Morales will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Joseph Thanavelil officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with visitation starting at 12:00 pm.

His obituary states, “Pedro “Pete” Morales was born January 18, 1934, in Bigfoot, TX to Ignacio & Felipa Morales. He married Juanita Ortiz on October 27, 1954, in O’Donnell and worked there as a farmer for many years. He began selling insurance in 1982 and worked at Eagle Pitcher from 1984 to 1998 when he retired. Pete spent the latter years of his life playing the accordion with his band, “Pete Morales y su Conjunto” and fixing accordions for many people like Michael Salgado, Hometown Boys, Adolfo Urias and many more. His music inspired and brought joy to so many that he was officially inducted into the Buddy Holly Terrace Hall of Fame in 2002. Still, apart from his career and music there was one thing that Pete loved more than anything and that was spending time with his family and the legacy of grandchildren that he leaves behind.”

