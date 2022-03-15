Police: 4-month-old dies in North Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to Lehigh St. and North Knoxville Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The area is in North Lubbock near North Loop 289 and Clovis Highway.

Police say several juveniles were in the residence at the time of the shooting. A 4-month-old was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

There is a large police presence in North Lubbock and at University Medical Center, however, there is no threat to the public, police say.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is gathering information and will update this story as information comes in.

