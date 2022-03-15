Keri Thomas officially announcing candidacy for City Council District 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Keri Thomas is officially announcing her candidacy for City Council District 5 at Teddy Jacks on Tuesday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Thomas is a businesswoman, wife and mother. She works with Project Destiny, Health Freedom for Lubbock and Operation Hope.
In February, the City of Lubbock announced the finalized list of candidates running for City Council in the May 7, 2022, General Election.
The filing period for a place on the City of Lubbock General Election ballot ended at 5 p.m. on February 18.
The City released the following list of City candidates for mayor and city council districts.
(candidates, below, are listed in order of filing):
Mayor
Tray Payne
Adam Hernandez
Gulrez “Gus” Khan
Stephen Sanders
Epifanio M. Garza
District 1:
Pat Kelly
Christy Martinez
District 3:
Mark McBrayer
District 5:
Bill Felton
Chase Head
Randy Christian
Jennifer Wilson, M.D.
Keri Thomas
