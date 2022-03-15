Local company launches “Helping heroes” campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A representative of Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing announced the company is providing free tune-ups of home air conditioners for Lubbock’s teachers and education workers. Additionally, the company offers a $50 discount on tune-ups for other Lubbock-area homeowners.

“We just want to do our part to help people,” says Matt Hadley, President at Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing. “This campaign is a small way we can support those who prepare and protect our children in the places they learn. Our amazing teachers and education workers go to extreme lengths to keep our children safe and enrich their lives. More than ever that makes them heroes to our families and our community. And where would this world be without heroes?”

Tuning up a home’s air conditioning system before summer is a great way to beat the heat. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “neglecting necessary maintenance ensures a steady decline in air conditioning performance while energy use steadily increases.”

Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing has been part of the Lubbock community for more than 50 years. Today, the company employs more than 100 people in Lubbock to respond quickly to customers’ needs.

