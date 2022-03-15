Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
Police report says woman had 10 drinks before fatal Sunday crash
3 injured in crash at FM 1585 (130th) and Slide Rd.
Traffic on 130th Street reopening after three injured in Tuesday crash
43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
One dead, one arrested in early Sunday morning crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center
48 arrested, 11 firearms seized during two day operation, TAG says
Nika Nikoubin, 21, faces charges of attempted murder, burglary and assault.
Woman who allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death has Lubbock ties

Latest News

This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine
3 injured in crash at FM 1585 (130th) and Slide Rd.
All roads reopened after 3 injured in Tuesday morning crash
A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Motorcyclist crashes on rising drawbridge in Florida
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit