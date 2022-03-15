Medical cannabis pick-up available for eligible patients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patients can now pick up medical marijuana right here in Hub City.

The move comes after legislators expanded the list of illnesses that qualify through Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation.

Now all cancer patients and people who have PTSD can have their prescription delivered to their homes.

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation CEO Morris Denton said you could obtain a cannabis prescription online.

“You click on the button that says ‘get a prescription here,’ you’ll fill out a form, we will put you in touch with one of the doctors that are already qualified in the program that can see you the same day and virtually figure out if you qualify. If you do qualify, they’ll enter you into the program, and then you’re off and running,” Denton said.

Since the expansion took effect in September of last year, TCC said they had seen a steady increase of 1500 to 2000 new patients every month.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.