Spring Break staycation

The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum invite you to their Spring Break Staycation
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Having a staycation in Lubbock this Spring Break? The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum invite you to their Spring Break Staycation on Tuesday, March 15 through Friday, March 18.

Children of all ages are invited to pick up activity packets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for just $1 per activity, or all eight packets for $6!

Children younger than six will need adult supervision. Parents are welcome to join their children as they create their fun art. No registration is required, but supplies are limited. Come early to have the best chance to make your favorite craft! Choose one day or the whole week. Each day has a different craft for your child.

At the Buddy Holly Center, the activities planned for this week include:

  • Tuesday: Stained Glass Kite                       
  • Wednesday: Architectural Letters          
  • Thursday: Puffy Paint Color Wheel 
  • Friday: Make Your Own Music

The Silent Wings Museum will have:

  • Tuesday: DIY Barometer                        
  • Wednesday: Make an Airfoil          
  • Thursday: Helicopter (Whirligig)
  • Friday:  Balloon Jet and Parachute

You may follow the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum on Facebook or click here for more information.

