LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Having a staycation in Lubbock this Spring Break? The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum invite you to their Spring Break Staycation on Tuesday, March 15 through Friday, March 18.

Children of all ages are invited to pick up activity packets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for just $1 per activity, or all eight packets for $6!

Children younger than six will need adult supervision. Parents are welcome to join their children as they create their fun art. No registration is required, but supplies are limited. Come early to have the best chance to make your favorite craft! Choose one day or the whole week. Each day has a different craft for your child.

At the Buddy Holly Center, the activities planned for this week include:

Tuesday: Stained Glass Kite

Wednesday: Architectural Letters

Thursday: Puffy Paint Color Wheel

Friday: Make Your Own Music

The Silent Wings Museum will have:

Tuesday: DIY Barometer

Wednesday: Make an Airfoil

Thursday: Helicopter (Whirligig)

Friday: Balloon Jet and Parachute

click here for more information.

