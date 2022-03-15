Local Listings
Starbucks plans to phase out its disposable cups

Starbucks is looking to ditch disposable cups.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Most people know exactly what a Starbucks cup looks like. That’s not necessarily a good thing.

The cups are recyclable, but that doesn’t mean they always end up getting recycled.

The company’s chief sustainability office called it a “ubiquitous symbol of a throwaway society.”

By 2025, the company said it wants every customer to be able to either use their own mug or borrow a ceramic or reusable to-go mug from their local Starbucks.

That doesn’t mean the paper and plastic cups will go away for good, but you can expect to see Starbucks pushing a new Borrow A Cup program, in which customers order their drink in a Starbucks reusable cup, designed to be returned to stores, professionally cleaned and reused by other customers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

