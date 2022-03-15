TRAFFIC: Crash slows traffic on South Loop 289 between Slide and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash with minor injuries on the westbound lanes of South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue, slowing traffic to a single lane.

Police say they were called to the 5000 block of South Loop 289 in the westbound lanes, around 5:15 p.m., Tuesday. Two people were reported with minor injuries.

Traffic in the westbound lanes is currently reduced. Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadways.

