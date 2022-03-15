Local Listings
UMC recognized as a 'gold standard' laboratory

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC has received a lab certificate accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), which focuses on continuous improvement, patient care, and safety. They are recognized as the ‘gold standard’ in laboratory accreditation and excellence, which means UMC’s lab meets the highest quality standards.

UMC is inspected by the CAP every two years through a collaborative process that encourages improvement. CAP accreditation is a rigorous and robust process that utilizes thousands of established performance standards and regulations.

Some of the processes they found impressive in the UMC lab are 1. patient evaluation, ensuring that vitals are monitored on a timely basis for all patients receiving blood transfusions, 2. monitoring Emergency Center turnaround time to ensure providing results on time, 3. monitoring Blood Culture and Sputum Contamination rates to ensure a quality specimen is collected.

“We strive to do our very best for our patients and community,” said Marisol Martinez, UMC Laboratory Director. “Being accredited by CAP is an affirmation to our UMC Lab Team, our patients, and providers that the UMC Lab is providing accurate and first-rate laboratory results for the right patient at the right time.”

UMC’s labs perform nearly two million tests a year.

