Use trash to make art and win cash prizes

Jacque Lapin helps stash the trash in Lubbock.
Jacque Lapin helps stash the trash in Lubbock.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has announced its Keep Lubbock Beautiful’s annual educational campaign to address litter in Lubbock. This year’s theme is “Giving it back with Jacque,” and for those who don’t know, Jacque Lapin is Lubbock’s clean-up mascot. To read his story, click here.

This year, the contest is open to everyone ages from Kindergarten to 12th grade, home-schooled students included. Applicants will fit into one of the following categories: elementary, middle school, or high school.

The purpose this year is to showcase Jacque in the artwork, promoting stashing trash, reducing waste, and rescuing broken items from being thrown away before their story is told.

A winner from each age group will be chosen to receive a $100 prize, and one of those three recipients will have their artwork featured on the side of a City of Lubbock Solid Waste truck.

To be eligible for the cash prize, you must be a Lubbock resident, while others may participate for the chance to be featured on the trash truck.

Any artistic medium is accepted, except oil paintings. The “Keep Lubbock Beautiful” butterfly must also be incorporated into the artwork. For more entry requirements, click here.

You may drop off the entries at the City of Lubbock Sanitation building (208 Municipal Drive, Room 205). The deadline for all entries is Thursday, March 31, 2022.

