First Alert Weather: Wind Break

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ll be treated to some wind relief today. Also, plenty of sunshine and temperatures about five degrees above average. Tomorrow is in line to be our warmest day in nearly three months.

We'll be treated to some wind relief today. Also, plenty of sunshine and temperatures about five degrees above average. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be pleasant. Under a sunny sky, temperatures will peak from the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will range from about 5 to 15 mph on the Caprock, including Lubbock, and about 10 to 20 mph off the Caprock (the eastern KCBD viewing area).

Clear and chilly overnight. By Wednesday morning temperatures will range from the low 30s in the northwest to the low 40s in the southeast. There will be a light breeze.

Temperatures today will peak about five degrees above average today, and about 15 degrees above tomorrow. (KCBD First Alert)

I expect our warmest weather in nearly three months tomorrow afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s. My forecast high for Lubbock is in the low 80s. The last time Lubbock hit 80 degrees was December 26.

Clouds and winds will increase tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon winds will average about 12 to 22 mph but there will be some stronger gusts.

A nice break from the wind today, but several windy days ahead. Any windy day in West Texas is a NO BURN DAY. (KCBD First Alert)

Any windy day in West Texas is a NO BURN DAY.

A few brief, very light, rain showers or sprinkles are possible Thursday. Once again, there will be little if any measurable precipitation.

Cooler weather returns Thursday and Friday with highs from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Warmer weather quickly returns this weekend with highs in the 70s.

Saturday also will be breezy and partly cloudy, Sunday windy and partly sunny.

Thursday may bring a few light rain showers/sprinkles to the South Plains. Monday brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. (KCBD First Alert)

Our next chance of precipitation appears to be Sunday night and Monday. There’s a slight chance of light rain showers and, possibly, thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.