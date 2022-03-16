17 Red Raiders rout New Mexico thanks to a record breaking inning

Local Listings
Texas Tech led 1-0 after one inning, but then the Red Raiders had a school-record inning scoring 16, the most runs ever in one inning.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 17th ranked Red Raiders had 21 hits Tuesday night as they rolled past New Mexico 28-2 thanks to a 16 run second inning.

Texas Tech led 1-0 after one inning, but then the Red Raiders had a school-record inning scoring 16, the most runs ever in one inning.

Tech had 21 batters step to the plate in the second inning. They had 11 hits and seven walks, leading to 16 runs and a 17-0 lead after two.

Texas Tech added two runs in the 4th and 5th innings, a solo run in the sixth, 4 in the 7th, and 2 in the 8th.

Zac Vooletich was 3 for 7 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored.

Ty Coleman was 2 for 3 with a home run. He had 4 RBI and scored twice.

Texas Tech moves to 15-3. They close out the mid-week two-game series with the Lobos tomorrow at 1 pm at Rip Griffin Park.

Tech will then go on the road for three games at Iowa this weekend.

43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning...
