Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Adam Hernandez launching campaign for Lubbock Mayor on Sunday

Mr. Hernandez, a community advocate with the civic organization Lubbock Compact, first...
Mr. Hernandez, a community advocate with the civic organization Lubbock Compact, first announced his candidacy for Mayor of Lubbock in September of 2021.(Campaign Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Adam Hernandez for Mayor Campaign

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Mayoral Candidate Adam Hernandez will be holding his official campaign launch at 10 am on Sunday, March 20th at Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza located at 1824 Crickets Ave.

Mr. Hernandez, a community advocate with the civic organization Lubbock Compact, first announced his candidacy for Mayor of Lubbock in September of 2021.

This campaign launch event will mark the official kick-off of campaign activities that will last until Election Day, and it is open to the public.

Mr. Hernandez will give a short speech explaining his platform and will be available to answer questions and meet with citizens directly after.

More information can be found on the Adam Hernandez for Mayor social media profiles or adamhformayor.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
USW Fatal Bus Crash
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving pickup truck in crash that killed 9 in Texas
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
DPS releases names of victims killed in Andrews County crash
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
WATCH: USW holds news conference on deadly crash
A cut gas line is forcing homes to be evacuated in the area of 82nd and Vicksburg.
All clear given after cut gas line at 82nd and Vicksburg causes evacuation, traffic diversion

Latest News

Lauro Cavazos
Lauro Cavazos: Trailblazer for Hispanic education as Texas Tech president, secretary of education
Grass Fire Randall County near Hill Road
Grass fire south of Bushland now 85% contained
The Lubbock ARPA website for applications
Lubbock County to reopen applications for small business, nonprofit rescue funding
Another storm system with plenty of wind, dust and elevated fire danger is moving over the...
Another storm system with plenty of wind
Source: KCBD Video
NTSB News Conference about head-on collision in Andrews County