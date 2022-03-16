Adam Hernandez launching campaign for Lubbock Mayor on Sunday

Provided by Adam Hernandez for Mayor Campaign

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Mayoral Candidate Adam Hernandez will be holding his official campaign launch at 10 am on Sunday, March 20th at Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza located at 1824 Crickets Ave.

Mr. Hernandez, a community advocate with the civic organization Lubbock Compact, first announced his candidacy for Mayor of Lubbock in September of 2021.

This campaign launch event will mark the official kick-off of campaign activities that will last until Election Day, and it is open to the public.

Mr. Hernandez will give a short speech explaining his platform and will be available to answer questions and meet with citizens directly after.

More information can be found on the Adam Hernandez for Mayor social media profiles or adamhformayor.com.

