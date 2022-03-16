Local Listings
Angelwitch Cabaret murder suspect arrested in Austin

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The U.S Marshalls arrested 51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, in the shooting death of 28-year-old Joseph Burks.

Shaw was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of Pedernales St. in Austin, TX at 1:10 P.M. today.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 1:50 on March 9, 2022, at 609 CR 7150, Angelwitch Cabaret. Upon arrival, deputies located a male, later identified as 28-year-old Joseph Burks, inside the establishment.

The victim was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

A warrant for 1 St Degree Felony Murder was issued for Shaw, who was arrested today in Austin.

