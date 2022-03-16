Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Biden signs renewed domestic violence law

President Joe Biden signed the renewed Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden signed a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
USW Fatal Bus Crash
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving pickup truck in crash that killed 9 in Texas
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
DPS releases names of victims killed in Andrews County crash
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
WATCH: USW holds news conference on deadly crash
A cut gas line is forcing homes to be evacuated in the area of 82nd and Vicksburg.
All clear given after cut gas line at 82nd and Vicksburg causes evacuation, traffic diversion

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Lauro Cavazos
Lauro Cavazos: Trailblazer for Hispanic education as Texas Tech president, secretary of education
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9