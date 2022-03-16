City of Lubbock to host 3 UDC Open House events

Local Listings
The City of Lubbock will host three public meetings to present and discuss the proposed Unified Development Code (UDC) before going to the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Lubbock City Council for adoption.(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host three public meetings to present and discuss the proposed Unified Development Code (UDC) before going to the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Lubbock City Council for adoption.

The public meeting dates are:

  • Monday, March 21, at the Mae Simmons Community Center, located at 2004 Oak Avenue
  • Wednesday, March 23, at LPD’s South Patrol Division Station, located at 14005 Indiana Avenue
  • Monday, March 28, at the Groves Branch Library, located at 5520 19th Street

All three public meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. Citizens are invited and encouraged to attend.

A UDC Subcommittee comprised three City Council members and city staff, along with consultants at Kendig Keast Collaborative, who worked on creating the Unified Development Code for nearly three years. The UDC will revise, update, and combine all current development-related ordinances and regulations into a comprehensive document.

Creating a Unified Development Code is a primary objective in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan adopted by the Lubbock City Council in December 2018. Zoning and subdivision regulations, the sign ordinance, design district standards, and other ancillary development regulations are all included and updated in the UDC. The goal is to provide the tools necessary to implement the Comprehensive Plan effectively, ensure that rules reflect modern development trends, facilitate growth and administrative efficiency, and provide uniform enforcement and predictable, repeatable results.

Public input has been a critical component in updating and modernizing the city’s development standards, and the three public meetings are another opportunity for citizens to provide input.

More information on this project can be found by clicking here.

