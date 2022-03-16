Local Listings
Cooler, windy Thursday

By Matt Ernst
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It warmed to 82 Wednesday afternoon in Lubbock, with a steady southwesterly wind. An increase in clouds through the afternoon is a sign another storm system is moving this way. But, unfortunately, it’s more likely to bring us wind than rain.

Thursday morning it’ll start in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold front will move across the region during the day, likely passing through Lubbock late morning.

The north wind will ramp up through the day, 25-30mph by the afternoon. With the front arriving during the day, there will be a large range in the temperature. And we’ll likely see some blowing dust.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Thursday, March 17.
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Thursday, March 17.(KCBD)

We’re expecting the front earlier than what most computers show; but if it’s even faster, it’ll only be about 50 in Lubbock. The north wind won’t drop off much Thursday evening, and it will still be breezy on Friday.

The weekend will turn warmer, mid 70s both days. Some humidity will return during the day Sunday. As an upper-level storm system approaches, we might see a few showers or thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. It doesn’t look like a good chance at this point; often this time of year we just get the wind and the rain is farther off to the east.

It’ll cool once again by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

