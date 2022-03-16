Help for homeowners behind on mortgage payments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs says the Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund is now available for qualified homeowners who need help with past due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible households could receive up to $40,000 for past due mortgage payment assistance, and up to $25,000 to pay past due property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner association and/or condo association fees.

Who qualifies:

Have fallen behind on one or more of mortgage loan, property tax, property insurance, and/or HOA association fee payments

Have a household income at or below 100% Area Median Income, calculate here

Own and occupy a home in Texas as a primary residence.

Experienced a qualified financial hardship after January 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In preparation for applying for TXHAF funds, homeowners should have the following documentation on-hand:

Proof of Identification. The homeowner must provide a current or expired form of identification, such as a driver’s license, state identification card, voter registration card, school registration form, library card, passport, student ID, Social Security card, military ID, naturalization certificate, lawful permanent residency card, employment authorization document, or birth certificate.

Proof of Income. The homeowner must enter a monthly income figure that is equal to or less than 100% of AMI. On the income screen, applicants must provide income documentation, such as paystubs.

Proof of Occupancy. The homeowner must provide proof that the property is their primary residence, e.g., a utility bill for the property in the homeowner’s name and address. In lieu of supporting documentation, a homeowner attestation will be accepted.

Delinquent Statement. A statement or statements showing delinquent mortgage loan payments and/or delinquent property charges, which include delinquent property taxes, HOA fees or liens, or insurance.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.