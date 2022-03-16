Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Thousands of toddler walkers recalled due to choking hazard

B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers were recalled due to a choking hazard.
B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers were recalled due to a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for more than 17,000 wooden activity walkers for toddlers that were sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach in small pieces from B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers and pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency describes the product as a wooden activity walker with yellow sides and blue wheels with multicolored activity features on the front. B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn is printed on the packaging and label.

Battat Toys says it has received six reports of the wheels and attachment hardware detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached metal nut in their mouth.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled walkers away from young children and contact Battat by calling 1-844-963-2479 for a free repair kit with replacement wheels, attachment hardware and installation instructions.

Known purchasers are being contacted directly, according to the safety commission.

The toddler walkers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Amazon.com from September 2020 through November 2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
USW Fatal Bus Crash
NTSB: 13-year-old was driving pickup truck in crash that killed 9 in Texas
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
DPS releases names of victims killed in Andrews County crash
26-year-old Tyler James of Hobbs; 19-year-old Maurico Sanchez of Mexico; 19-year-old Travis...
WATCH: USW holds news conference on deadly crash
A cut gas line is forcing homes to be evacuated in the area of 82nd and Vicksburg.
All clear given after cut gas line at 82nd and Vicksburg causes evacuation, traffic diversion

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Lauro Cavazos
Lauro Cavazos: Trailblazer for Hispanic education as Texas Tech president, secretary of education
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9