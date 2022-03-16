First Alert Weather: Warmest of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The last time Lubbock hit 80 degrees was December 26. My forecast high for today is 82°. Today’s warmth, however, will be short lived. A strong cold front on the way will be followed by quite a cool down.

This afternoon partly cloudy, breezy, and seasonably very warm. Winds will average about 10 to 20 mph but will at times stray outside that range. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-80s in the eastern viewing area.

This afternoon partly cloudy, breezy, and seasonably very warm. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average for mid-March. (KCBD First Alert)

Tonight partly cloudy, breezy, chilly. Lows will range from the mid-30s in the northwest to the upper 40s in the southeast.

Tomorrow, St. Patrick’s Day, a few brief and very light rain showers or sprinkles are possible. Mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Once again, there will be little if any measurable precipitation.

Thursday and Friday will be much cooler. Highs generally will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Spring Begins

Right on cue, more Spring-like weather returns this weekend. The Spring, or Vernal, Equinox is Saturday. The day will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a windy afternoon. Temperatures again will peak in the 70s.

Thunderstorm Chance

A slight chance of rain, perhaps thunderstorms, returns Sunday night and Monday. Thunderstorms could result in localized significant rainfall. Stay tuned.

Equal Day and Night

The Spring Equinox mark an equal amount of day and night. Based on the sunrise and sunset times. However, equal day and night actually occurs a few days before the equinox. Lubbock’s sunrise this morning was at 7:56 AM CDT. Sunset today is at 7:56 PM CDT.

Lubbock Climatology

72°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is four degrees above the average high for the date, March 15. The record high for the date is 88° (set in 2013).

39° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s March 16 average low is 38° and the high 68°. The record low for the date is 16° (set in 1923) and the record high 87° (set in 1966 and tied in 2017).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday or this morning at the Lubbock Airport. The total for March is 0.02″. That’s 0.47″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.35″, which is 1.44″ below average for the year-to-date.

Total snowfall this month at the Lubbock Airport is 0.1″. The total for the season to date is 2.7″, which is 4.1″ below average.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 7:56 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:55 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 7:57 PM CDT.

