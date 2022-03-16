Local Listings
WTHA to hold its 97th Annual Conference after 3 years

West Texas Historical Association
West Texas Historical Association(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Historical Association (WTHA) will hold its 97th annual conference on Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19, at the MCM Elegante Hotel (801 Avenue Q.) For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the WTHA will host an in-person conference featuring more than 50 presenters in 18 sessions to discuss subjects such as the Lubbock 1970 Tornado, the history of farming and ranching, trail-tracking of the Comanche and Mackenzie trails, the Hamblen highways construction across the Palo Duro Canyon, outlaws, and architects.

Friday’s keynote speaker is Michael Vinson of Santa Fe, who will discuss his book “Bluffing Texas Style: The Arsons, forgeries, and high stakes poker capers of rare book dealer Johnny Jenkins.” He was mysteriously shot and found in the Colorado River in Texas. Vinson says, “writing about rare book criminals is actually fun; I get to combine my love of rare books and my love of detective work as I try to piece his life together for a biography.”

The WTHA was founded in 1924 by West Texans interested in preserving the history and lore of West Texas. Founders included Dr. Ruper Norval Richardson of Abilene, Mr. R.C. Crane of Sweetwater, and Dr. Willim Curry Holden of Lubbock.

As of the moment, there is a healthy cross-section of lay and professional historians. These include teachers, students, business people, farmers, ranchers, and engineers who have contributed to the organization’s growth.

If you’re interested in the history of West Texas, the WTHA encourages you to join and help preserve the region’s history and participate in the annual meetings. For more information about the conference, click here.

