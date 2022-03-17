Local Listings
Beto O’Rourke holding town hall in Lubbock

Beto O'Rourke will make another stop in Lubbock as part of his People of Texas statewide campaign.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke will be in Lubbock on Sunday as part of his People of Texas campaign.

The Democratic nominee for governor will be at The Garden at 1801 Buddy Hall Ave. in downtown Lubbock at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The event is open to the public. To RSVP, click here.

The O’Rourke team said:

The People of Texas Campaign is taking O’Rourke back to every part of the state throughout March. Each event will focus on how the people of Texas can overcome the current divisions and unite around the popular things that Texans want to accomplish together: expanding Medicaid so more people can see a doctor and afford their prescriptions, creating great jobs that pay a living wage, fully funding schools while having the backs of teachers, and ensuring that everyone can live to their full potential.

